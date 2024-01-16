'Cricket SA anti-Semitic': Jewish body says Teeger dismissal trumped up

The Jewish Board of Deputies has slammed Cricket SA, claiming it failed to provide “credible evidence” of “any real security threats,” regarding the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, specifically as those threats might relate to David Teeger.

Cricket SA stripped Teeger, a Jew, of the captaincy of the junior South African team last Friday, citing concerns about security at the tournament in light of planned protests after remarks by Teeger in support of the Israeli Defence Forces which are fighting Hamas in Gaza.

Cricket SA met representatives of the Jewish board on Tuesday, asking them to explain the security concerns.

“Cricket SA (CSA) categorically failed to provide credible evidence that there had been any real security threats to the upcoming Under 19 World Cup tournament on account of David Teeger being captain of the South African team,” the board said in a statement.