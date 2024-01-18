Jacks smacks Capitals to first win in SA20

Jacks had dominated with the bat mixing timing, power and creativity in an innings of the highest quality. Of course there were a couple of slogs, but he never lost his shape even when striking the ball with ferocious power. While there were towering blows down the ground, his best shots were a pair of lofted drives over cover off Junior Dala as Jacks expertly accessed the shorter boundary on the western side of the ground.

There was little the SuperGiants could do aside from get Jacks off strike, something they eventually managed after the power play. The home team scored 77 runs in the first six overs, but after that the SuperGiants gradually pulled themselves back into the match.

Jacks’ 101 came off only 41 balls, but having struck eight fours and nine sixes, he was dismissed off the 42nd delivery he faced, scooping a slower ball from English compatriot Reece Topley to Keshav Maharaj at point.

That wicket came at the end of the 13th over with Jacks having propelled his team to 151, however thereafter the visitors took control. Instead of a total of 220, a reasonable expectation, given that a scoring rate of 10 an over was needed to achieve that target, they stumbled and only just reached 200 in the final over of the innings.