Sinner stages great escape to pip Medvedev to Australian Open trophy

Jannik Sinner produced a comeback for the ages to outlast Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in a high-quality final and win his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Sinner became the first Australian champion not named Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer for a decade in the first men's title clash at Rod Laver Arena since 2005 not to feature any of the “Big Three”.

Third seed Medvedev came into the contest as the first man since Pete Sampras almost three decades ago to reach the final after multiple comebacks from two sets down and he made a fast start to ease through the opening set with a double break.