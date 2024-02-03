Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs

With the door to the playoffs left ajar following a thrilling outcome which went in their favour in Cape Town, the Joburg Super Kings, duly stormed into the final week of the SA20, with a thunderous victory against the table topping Durban Super Giants at the Wanderers on Saturday night.

Donovan Ferreira swung the penultimate ball of the match over long-on for six, and duly turned to the dugout to start the celebrations, with 40 year old Wayne Madsen leaping onto his back. It was bedlam in this venerable stadium as the home team closed in on a substantial target of 204.

Moeen Ali had smacked 26 off 13 balls, to keep the chase alive, but he departed with nine runs still needed off four balls. Ferreira smoked the first ball he faced for six before getting the celebrations started with that final blow.