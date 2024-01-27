Race for the last SA20 play-off spot heating up
MI Cape Town, the Pretoria Capitals, the Joburg Super Kings are locked in an even tighter battle for the last play-off spot after Saturday's matches in the SA20.
With three matches each left to play just two points separate the three teams who are in a desperate scramble for a qualification spot in the top four of the competition.
Durban's Super Giants (23 log points) and Paarl Royals (22) are sure bets for a spot in the top four, while the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (17) are not far off.
The Pretoria Capitals and JSK were forced to share the points when their game got washed out at Centurion on Saturday evening.
Earlier in the day MI Cape Town missed the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the two struggling Gauteng teams when they narrowly lost to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
The Pretoria Capitals and the JSK started their match in Centurion in the knowledge they could put the team from the Cape behind them on the points table but their match came to an abrupt halt at 17.55 due to a considerable Highveld storm.
JSK who were put in to bat had 44/2 after 4.4 overs when the covers were brought on.
Captain Faf du Plessis who looked hell bent on smashing his way into form had 25 off 12 balls when play stopped.
The result means JSK are still at the bottom of the table and organisers will be left with lingering unease as two knock-out matches have been earmarked for the Wanderers as the competition nears a climax.
The third and fourth placed teams square off in an eliminator there on February 7, with the winner destined to play the loser of the Cape Town qualifier, in Johannesburg a day later.
There, however, is slightly less angst about who qualifies for the final in Cape Town on February 10.
General access tickets for the final at Newlands have been sold out, but some hospitality packages are still available.
MI Cape Town on Saturday failed to enhance their chances of playing in the tournament's climax.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape edged them by four runs in Gqeberha.
The innings was built around man of the match Tom Abell's 60 off 44 balls as the home side amassed 175/6.
He was ably assisted by captain Aiden Markram who shared in a 63-run partnership with Abell but the pair was separated in the 15th over.
Tristan Stubbs striking at 176 for his 23 provided a sting in the tail.
Kagiso Rabada's 2/26 was the best return with the ball but he did not bowl his full complement.
Though Rababa's figures were impressive George Linde's 0/23 in four overs proved more effective slamming the brakes on the Sunrisers' innings.
In their chase MI Cape Town suffered a severe body blow early on. Their opening pair had set the tournament ablaze in the opening weeks but their form appear inextricably linked to that of the team.
Rassie van der Dussen was run out at the end of the second over but Ryan Rickelton kept hopes up until he fell for 27 off 20 balls.
He was not the only MI Cape Town batter that failed to deliver on early promise.
It was a batting effort that lacked real substance as Liam Livingstone (26), Tom Curran (30), Kieron Pollard (30) and Dewald Brevis (30) all huffed and puffed without blowing the Sunrisers' house down.
Pollard brought the visitors within one blow of victory but he was run out off the second last ball.
Ottniel Baartman continued his splendid form in the competition taking 2/24 in his four overs.