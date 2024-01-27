Race for the last SA20 play-off spot heating up

MI Cape Town, the Pretoria Capitals, the Joburg Super Kings are locked in an even tighter battle for the last play-off spot after Saturday's matches in the SA20.

With three matches each left to play just two points separate the three teams who are in a desperate scramble for a qualification spot in the top four of the competition.

Durban's Super Giants (23 log points) and Paarl Royals (22) are sure bets for a spot in the top four, while the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (17) are not far off.

The Pretoria Capitals and JSK were forced to share the points when their game got washed out at Centurion on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day MI Cape Town missed the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the two struggling Gauteng teams when they narrowly lost to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.