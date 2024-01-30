JSK secure bonus point win in rain interrupted MICT clash

Faf du Plessis won the battle of the captains in his duel with Kieron Pollard to reignite Joburg Super Kings’ SA20 campaign at a drenched Newlands on Monday evening.

Du Plessis struck 50 not out off 20 balls to lead JSK to a 10-wicket victory after the match was reduced to eight over per side. A two-hour downpour had interrupted MI Cape Town’s innings after the completion of the Power Play.

Leus du Plooy also played his supporting role in magnificent fashion with 41 not out off 14 balls as the Super Kings also earned an invaluable bonus point for chasing down the revised target of 98 in just 5.4 overs.

Du Plessis and Du Plooy were magnificent from the outset with the latter kick starting the run chase in the most dramatic fashion with a lap shot over fine leg for six off Nuwan Thushara’s very first delivery.

From there on, the pair were virtually unstoppable as the MI CT bowlers struggled to maintain their lines and lengths as light drizzle began to fall.

Earlier, MI CT had their innings stalled after reaching 44/1 at the conclusion of the Power Play.

The home side lost two further wickets after the restart with veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2/13) claiming the scalps of both Liam Livingstone and Rickelton in the same over.