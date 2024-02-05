Batters face uphill struggle as Proteas battle to stay in touch with Black Caps

Despite trailing by 431 runs at the end of the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand, Proteas captain Neil Brand believes his team are not out of contention yet.

“I still feel that we can do something special here,” Brand said after Monday’s play. He has to stay positive, as do his teammates, but the truth is the Proteas are in a Kimberley-sized hole at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

Getting through 28 overs, as they had to do in the final session on Monday, was always going to be difficult, especially as New Zealand’s substantial first innings total of 511 meant Tim Southee would be able to set aggressive fields.

The Black Caps bowlers, however, were smart with their lines in particular, targeting the stumps, something the South African seamers, with the exception of medium pacer Ruan de Swardt didn’t do enough of when they bowled. It left SA 80/4, with Brand and Zubayr Hamza a touch unfortunate to lose their wickets.