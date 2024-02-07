Sport

Athletics

Tshite snatches Mphahlele’s four-day-old national 1,500m indoor record

07 February 2024 - 15:35 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ryan Mphahlele, left, and Tshepo Tshite celebrate their 1,500m personal bests at the Green Point stadium in Cape Town last year.
Ryan Mphahlele, left, and Tshepo Tshite celebrate their 1,500m personal bests at the Green Point stadium in Cape Town last year.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Tshepo Tshite has relieved his friend and rival Ryan Mphahlele of the South African 1,500m indoor record, stopping the clock at 3min 35.06sec at a meet in Poland on Tuesday night.

Mphahlele had claimed the 14-year-old mark when he stormed to victory in 3:36.57 in France on Friday night, but just four nights later Tshite, who switched to the 1,500m from the 800m only last year, knocked a tad more than a second-and-a-half off that.

Tshite is now ranked eighth in the world so far this year while Mphahlele is 14th.

It’s a promising start to the year by the country’s two top middle-distance stars, suggesting they might feature at the world indoor championships in Glasgow next month as well as at the Olympics in Paris later this year.

Last year the duo both dipped under the 3:33.87 outdoor mark set by Johan Fourie in 1987 to become the fastest South Africans on home soil, with Tshite winning that duel in Cape Town in 3:32.68 ahead of Mphahlele in 3:32.90.

The last barrier for them to negotiate is the national outdoor record of 3:31.93, set by Johan Cronje in Italy in 2013.

Cronje remains the only South African athlete to have won 1,500m silverware at a major meeting, taking bronze at the world championships in Moscow in 2013.

READ MORE:

Mphahlele takes national 1,500m indoor record in France

Ryan Mphahlele broke the national indoor 1,500m record in Miramas, France, on Friday night as he streaked to victory in 3min 36.57sec on the short ...
Sport
3 days ago

More than R1m a month being invested in Paris 2024 hopefuls, say Sascoc

More than R1m a month is being pumped into South Africa's top Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the build-up to Paris 2024, with additional funds ...
Sport
1 month ago

Lost in translation? Not on Paris metro during Olympics with help from AI

Paris's public transport system has provided more than 3,000 agents with artificial intelligence-supported translation devices to help hundreds of ...
News
1 week ago

New weight regulations affect climbers chasing Olympic gold

New regulations to stop dangerously underweight athletes in climbing competing in the Olympic qualifier series and the Olympic Games in Paris later ...
Sport
1 hour ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. London calling, possibly, for the Boks Rugby
  2. Maseko out of Afcon, won’t be replaced: Bafana coach Broos ahead of Nigeria semi Soccer
  3. Maphaka spearheads Proteas in U-19 semi against reigning champs India Cricket
  4. POLL | Nigeria vs Bafana: Who will win the grudge battle? Soccer
  5. Bedingham blitz not enough as Proteas crumble to efficient Black Caps Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa