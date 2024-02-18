Sport

Swimming

Coetzé, Van Niekerk finish fourth as SA ends Doha campaign with single medal

18 February 2024 - 18:44 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Isaac Cooper congratulates runner-up Hunter Armstrong after winning the men's 50m backstroke title in Doha on Sunday.
Isaac Cooper congratulates runner-up Hunter Armstrong after winning the men's 50m backstroke title in Doha on Sunday.
Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

South Africa’s world championship campaign in Doha ended with two podium misses on Sunday night as Pieter Coetzé and Lara van Niekerk both finished fourth in their sprint races.

Coetzé, who landed the country’s only medal of the showpiece with bronze in the 200m backstroke, touched in 24.59sec, 15-hundredths of a second behind third-placed Ksawery Masiuk of Poland.

Australian Isaac Cooper won in 24.13 with American Hunter Armstrong, the 100m backstroke champion in Doha, second in 24.33.

Coetzé’s 24.36 best would have been good enough for bronze.

Van Niekerk, the bronze medallist in this event in 2022, was way off her best, reaching the wall in 30.47, well behind third-placed Italian Benedetta Pilato in 30.01.

Boardroom decisions scupper Olympic dreams

Not even the gleam of Pieter Coetzé’s 200m backstroke bronze could camouflage the shattered Olympic dreams of his counterparts in artistic swimming ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Defending champion Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania won in 29.40 with China’s Qianting Tang, the 100m breaststroke champion, taking silver in a 29.51 Asian record. 

The South African team was without Olympic queen Tatjana Schoenmaker and her 200m breaststroke training partner Kaylene Corbett, who like many stars from around the world decided to give this a miss.

Coetzé is probably the best-primed of the young guns, although he too will have to make some solid improvements over the next few months.

His medal-winning time in Qatar would have earned him sixth spot at last year’s world championships. 

Van Niekerk and Matthew Sates have some work to do if they want to challenge for silverware at the Paris Olympics from July 27 to August 11.

Pieter Coetzé lands 200m backstroke bronze for SA's first gong of Doha gala

Pieter Coetzé torpedoed the last lap of the 200m backstroke to land South Africa’s first medal of the world championships in Doha on Friday night, ...
Sport
2 days ago

But Van Niekerk’s coach, Eugene da Ponte, was upbeat about his charge’s prospects, pointing out she is roughly in the same form that she was at this time of year in 2022, her breakout season where she won the Commonwealth Games breaststroke double. 

“I think we if we'd had  another week or two it could have really made a massive difference to the preparation for this gala. But we've got another big four-week block of training when we get back before national championships. So hopefully we'll be able to get back to the 1:05 levels by nationals.”

The local championships in April, which also serve as Olympic trials, will show who is on track for Paris, probably more so than Doha has.

“After nationals we've got another big two blocks of training ahead of us … if everything goes according to plan we still have enough time to get her back to where she needs to be in time for the Olympics.”

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Botswana star breaks Wayde's world mark in Pretoria, praises Van Niekerk Sport
  2. We don’t want ‘handbags for 90 minutes’: Mokwena on Sundowns-Pirates draw Soccer
  3. 'He's no Mo Salah,' Broos says of Percy Tau's role in Bafana Bafana Soccer
  4. ‘That’s my son’: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana a proud mom as Bafana defender ... Soccer
  5. Sivenathi Nontshinga wins in Mexico with come-from-behind knockout Sport

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5