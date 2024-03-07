Sport

Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou

07 March 2024 - 14:21 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anthony Joshua poses for a photo during the Grand Arrivals at Boulevard World, Greek World in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Anthony Joshua poses for a photo during the Grand Arrivals at Boulevard World, Greek World in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua said he wants to deliver a statement win by knocking out former mixed martial arts champion Francis Ngannou in their boxing bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, has won his last three fights as the 34-year-old looks to reestablish himself as a top contender in the division.

“I believe I can knock him out,” Joshua told Sky Sports in an interview published on Monday.

“Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement. Physically I feel strong, feeling good.

“Strong enough to get the job done and mentally I'm in a place where I'm ready for war. I'm looking forward to the challenge.

“Mentally I don't worry so much about my opponent and look at what my opponent can bring to me and think, 'how can I overcome these challenges they present?' I work really hard to up my game and look forward to showing everything I've worked on.”

Ngannou, 37, vacated his UFC heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with the promotion company and exited as a free agent in January last year. He made his pro boxing debut in October against Tyson Fury, losing via split decision in the non-title fight.

Reuters

MORE:

Gloves off as Wellem camp to file protest over being ‘blatantly robbed’ in Tanzania

The camp of East London boxer Asemahle Wellem has vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the WBF on the back of their allegation the South African ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trainer devastated after boxer Ximba collapsed and died after sparring

Trainer Samson Ndlovu expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the untimely death of his boxer, Skhumbuzo Ximba, on Friday.
Sport
3 days ago

Defeating Justis will land Lerena more heavyweight opportunities

Kevin Lerena says a win over unbeaten Australian prospect Justis Huni in Saudi Arabia on Friday night will secure him another big heavyweight payday.
Sport
4 days ago

Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said the main reason he has not fought Anthony Joshua yet is because the British boxer's promoters ...
Sport
2 months ago

‘A pillar of strength’: Boxing SA mourns slain Kenneth Mamosadi

Industry mourns death of BSA executive, who was reportedly shot dead by assailants in his driveway in Pretoria West
Sport
1 week ago

Promoter Hearn contemplates staging Nontshinga-Edwards bout in summer

Sivenathi Nontshinga is scheduled to return to the ring in June but no opponent has been confirmed yet.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL postpones Galaxy-Sundowns match after fatal road crash Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Hugo Broos surprises Jomo Sono with Afcon bronze medal Soccer
  3. Bavuma has a mountain to climb to prove his T20 worth Cricket
  4. Middendorp says he never fought with Trapattoni, Beckenbauer after bust-up with ... Soccer
  5. Boxing SA fight deepens as former acting CEO attacks his replacement Sport

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court