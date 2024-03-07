Joshua looking to deliver ‘statement’ win over Ngannou

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua said he wants to deliver a statement win by knocking out former mixed martial arts champion Francis Ngannou in their boxing bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, has won his last three fights as the 34-year-old looks to reestablish himself as a top contender in the division.

“I believe I can knock him out,” Joshua told Sky Sports in an interview published on Monday.