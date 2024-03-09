Sport

Superb England end Irish Grand Slam hopes

09 March 2024 - 20:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England's Marcus Smith celebrates with George Martin after beating Ireland.
England's Marcus Smith celebrates with George Martin after beating Ireland.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Marcus Smith slotted a last-minute drop goal as England ended Ireland’s double Grand Slam dream with an exhilarating 23-22 win on Saturday in a display of their best attacking rugby for years to take the Six Nations championship to the final round.

After Scotland’s shock loss to Italy, Ireland knew victory would give them the title with a round to spare and set them up for back to back Grand Slams and they looked on course with a 12-8 halftime lead via four Jack Crowley penalties despite England scoring the only try through Ollie Lawrence.

Ireland surged 17-8 ahead thanks to James Lowe's try early in the second half but England roared back with tries by George Furbank and Ben Earl to edge three points clear heading into the final quarter.

A second Lowe try put Ireland back in front, only for replacement flyhalf Smith to send Twickenham wild at the death. Ireland have 16 points, with England, who visit France next week, second on 12. Scotland, who go to Ireland next week, have 11. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan Soccer
  2. Promoters vow two-pronged court action against sport minister Kodwa Sport
  3. Safa claims there's 'no money missing' after Hawks raid over Jordaan claims Soccer
  4. Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with second-round knockout Sport
  5. Bafana coach Hugo Broos surprises Jomo Sono with Afcon bronze medal Soccer

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'