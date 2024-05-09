“He was special, unique, something else. The majority of players that played for Mamelodi Sundowns were recruited by Bra Alex. Before he passed away, he called me and Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau and he tried to call John Tlale”, former Sundowns fan favourite and flying winger Masilela said.
“He told us that he was not doing well and it was painful to hear that from Bra Alex because he told us that he was not well.”
Mohlala, who had off-the-field problems during his successful career at Sundowns, said Shakoane was always there for players whenever they encountered personal problems.
WATCH | ‘He was special, unique’: Ex-Sundowns stars remember ‘Goldfingers’
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
Former Mamelodi Sundowns stars Joel “Fire” Masilela, Themba Mnguni, Lovers Mohlala and Koketso Mmotong have fondly remembered late club personality Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane on the first anniversary of his death.
Shakoane died on May 7 2023.
The four ex-players recalled Downs' former PRO and long-time media man Shakoane as a smart and streetwise operator who had the interests of players at heart.
“If you had a problem in your personal life, he would solve that problem for you with ease. He could even stop the cops from arresting you — I remember one day he told police to come back and arrest me on Monday,” Mohlala said.
“He was very smart and he knew about the lives of players, he knew how to treat us and how to engage us because he understood who was naughty in the team and who was quiet like me.”
Mmotong said he declined offers to play for other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs to join Sundowns because Shakoane visited his family on a number of occasions to convince him to sign for the Brazilians.
