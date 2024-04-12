“Being injured for long plays a huge role because you are insecure, you are worried about losing sponsorship, but at least last year I had great support from my running club and that makes a huge difference to your mental health knowing the club is there for you.
Irvette van Zyl puts spotlight on mental health before Two Oceans
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Among thousands of elite and social runners taking part in the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday, will possibly be many people struggling with mental health issues.
Veteran long-distance runner Irvette van Zyl, who has had her fair share of struggles with mental health because of persistent pressure to perform at the highest level, has opened up by urging people to find help if they are overwhelmed.
Van Zyl, one of the elite female runners at the race, spoke about how family and professional support helped her to come out of a dark place in the past when she suffered injuries.
“Mental health problems come when I get injured and the love of running gets taken away,” said Van Zyl, who watched last year’s Two Oceans from the sidelines due to injury.
“Being injured for long plays a huge role because you are insecure, you are worried about losing sponsorship, but at least last year I had great support from my running club and that makes a huge difference to your mental health knowing the club is there for you.
“They [club] were not only there when I was winning races but also when I was at my lowest; that definitely helps and also speaking about it and seeking help. Most athletes, we think we are tough and we don't need help, but when it comes to mental health you need help because you can’t fix yourself.
“You need to think about it, you need see a psychologist to get a clearer view because sometimes you look through different glasses and he or she sees a better view from the outside.
“He or she can give you guidelines to navigate yourself better through bad times, pressure and feeling you can be the best you can be.
“I was a few times in dark places. I told myself to get to the next day because when the sun comes out it’s a new day and you look differently at the previous day. That moment you are at your lowest, it is really tough to get out of it but now I have my family, two boys and husband, and they were really supportive during those dark moments.
“You need something more than just running; running is my life but I have a life besides running and it is important to have a backup and that backup was family.”
This weekend, Van Zyl will be looking to upstage winning machine Gerda Steyn and she is looking forward to that challenge.
“She has been dominating and I am happy for her, she is a great athlete and a good ambassador for our sport. She has shown us you can run Comrades Marathon or any distance you put your mind to.
“She is an amazing athlete to race against, she is one of the toughest competitors I have ever raced and I am looking forward to racing her again and try my best to keep up with her and give good competition.”
Van Zyl has also qualified for the Olympics but her place in Paris will only be confirmed next month.
Gerda Steyn playing cards close to her chest chasing fifth Two Oceans in a row
“I have already qualified but we are waiting to see if I am in the team because I am not third in the team. They can only take three in each event. We now have three who have qualified and there are still runners who can qualify and we will have to wait and see if I am in the team.
“I will know in April and May if I am in the team because we will have to start preparing for it and, hopefully, I am in the team and it will be my fourth Olympic Games.
“My hope is to make up for the other three where I did not cross the finishing line and that is a sore place in my heart. It is something I have as my goal, that I want to be an Olympian and cross the finishing line and experience what it feels like.
“I am holding thumps that I can make the team and it will be a huge privilege to go to another Olympics.”
