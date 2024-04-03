If you don’t mind hills, the Jungfrau Marathon in Switzerland will reward you with views of the picturesque snow-capped Alps, including the Jungfrau, Morich and Eiger mountains. Starting in Interlochen, you’ll tackle steep inclines and narrow trails while passing green meadows and sights such as Lake Brienz on your way to the finish in Kleine Scheidegg.
From Cape to China, here’s the top 5 most beautiful marathon routes
See which countries win the race for panoramic sights
Image: Supplied/Shutterstock
Marathon lovers and newbies to long-distance running are eyeing international destinations for their new records.
Here are some of the most beautiful marathons in the world for you to consider:
GREAT WALL MARATHON, CHINA
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images for Adidas
One of the world’s most iconic sights and impressive man-made structures, the Great Wall of China spans an incredible 21,196km. It’s estimated the entire length would take you 17 months to walk, or you could choose to run part of it in one day by entering the Great Wall Marathon.
Taking place in May each year, the marathon is not only one of the most scenic in the world but also one of the most challenging. Runners have to climb up 5,164 steps on the wall before descending into surrounding rice fields and traditional villages to the finish line. If you love a challenge and want a truly unique travel experience, this one’s for you.
MIDNIGHT SUN MARATHON, NORWAY
Image: Sergei Gapon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Every year more than 6,000 runners line up during the summer solstice to run the Midnight Sun Marathon that starts in Tromsø, the Arctic capital of Norway about 350km north of the Arctic Circle.
The city is on a small island surrounded by the sea and mountains, and since it is run at night in the summer months, it’s light all the way through as the sun never sets below the horizon. You’ll be treated to beautiful Arctic scenery, including the snow-covered mountains outside Tromsø, as you wind your way out of the city and back again to the finish line.
JUNGFRAU MARATHON, SWITZERLAND
Image: Tim Graham/Getty Images
If you don’t mind hills, the Jungfrau Marathon in Switzerland will reward you with views of the picturesque snow-capped Alps, including the Jungfrau, Morich and Eiger mountains. Starting in Interlochen, you’ll tackle steep inclines and narrow trails while passing green meadows and sights such as Lake Brienz on your way to the finish in Kleine Scheidegg.
Most of the race is uphill, and the finish is nearly 2km higher than the start. The marathon is held in September each year, so while it’s fresh, the cold of winter hasn’t yet set in.
BIG SUR MARATHON, CALIFORNIA
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Winding its way along the rugged Pacific Ocean coastline in central California, the Big Sur Marathon takes you along the Pacific Coast Highway with its dramatic cliffs and ocean views. It’s definitely challenging: you’ll climb five tough hills at the start and then 13 near the end, but you’ll be distracted as you wind through towering redwood forests where some of the trees are 2,000 years old. On your way to the finish, you’ll pass through towns including Carmel, Pacific Grove and Big Sur and iconic sights such as the Bixby Bridge and Point Sur Lighthouse.
TWO OCEANS MARATHON, CAPE TOWN
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Easily holding its own on the international marathon scene, you could stay local and enter the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. It differs slightly in that it’s an ultra-marathon of 56km, so it is longer than the standard marathon distance but every bit as beautiful.
Two Oceans gives you a front-row seat to the stunning coastal scenery of the Cape Peninsula. Starting in the southern suburbs, you’ll run through the Indian Ocean side of Muizenberg and Fish Hoek, over Chapman’s Peak, through Hout Bay and up Constantia Nek to finish at the University of Cape Town campus. In addition to the beautiful ocean views, you’ll also run through winding forests and over rocky cliffs and may even spot baboons along the way.
