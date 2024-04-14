Blast from the past: Bungu makes short work of Osuna in sixth title defence
Today in SA sport history: April 15
14 April 2024 - 21:11
1996 — Vuyani Bungu scores one of the quickest stoppage wins of his career while making the sixth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title. Fighting at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria, Bungu saw off Colombian challenger Pablo Osuna in the second round. In his 13 title defences — a record for any South African world champion — Bungu stopped only two opponents, with the other being in his final defence in early 1999. Bungu was hardly a power puncher with 19 stoppage victories in his 39 career wins...
