Soccer

Arsenal suffer defeat to Villa handing Man City title race boost

14 April 2024 - 19:45 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ollie Watkins (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa's second goal with teammates in the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Ollie Watkins (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa's second goal with teammates in the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal were stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home on Sunday to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to defending champions Manchester City.

Villa substitute Leon Bailey tapped home from close range in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins' sublime finish three minutes later sent Gunners fans streaming for the exits.

Arsenal remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play.

Fourth-placed Villa weathered pressure in the first half but were good value for the win which moves them three points above Tottenham Hotspur albeit having played a game more. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Eze and Palace deal Liverpool big blow to title chances

Liverpool's quest for a Premier League title in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Man Utd must step up for FA Cup, says Dalot after Bournemouth draw

Manchester United cannot afford the errors they have made in their recent Premier League fixtures if they want to win the FA Cup, defender Diogo ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Luis Enrique confident PSG can recover to win tie against Barcelona

Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique said he is still confident his team can overcome a 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in their Champions League ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bayern draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings

Arsenal's players were left with mixed feelings after squandering their lead and requiring a late leveller to secure a 2-2 Champions League ...
Sport
4 days ago

Real missed a chance to beat Man City, says Ancelotti after thriller

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed his side missing an opportunity to defeat Manchester City but he was still pleased with their ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith shines in 100m final then says she was nursing injury Sport
  2. Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan Soccer
  3. ‘Definitely’ a different Kaizer Chiefs coach next season: Kaizer Jnr Soccer
  4. Ultra marathon queen Steyn wins fifth-successive Two Oceans, Khonkhobe reigns ... Sport
  5. Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial