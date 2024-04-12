Soccer

Woods clears first Masters hurdle, faces ultimate test

12 April 2024 - 09:00 By Steve Keating
Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris, both of the US, on the putting green before a practice round for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Image: Reuters/Mike Blake

Tiger Woods had played only 24 holes this year coming into the opening round of the Masters, and the 15-time major winner will put his battered body to the ultimate test on Friday when he will have to play nearly as many holes in a single day.

Looking to make a Masters record 24th consecutive cut, Woods got his quest off to a solid if unspectacular start on Thursday, scrapping his way to one-under par through 13 holes before play was halted due to darkness.

The 48-year-old will play the remaining five holes from his opening round before going straight into another 18 for his second round on one of golf's most challenging layouts.

Woods, who returned to golf after a near fatal car crash in 2021 almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg, said his body was holding up fine.

"The body is OK, we've got some work to do yet tonight," said Woods, who also underwent ankle surgery last year.

"It was nice to finish up 13. We're going to warm up and just kind of head down there and start our round, and I think the flow would be pretty much almost like between 20 and 30 minutes in between rounds, so it'll be a natural flow from the finish of the first round and continuation of the second."

With storms delaying the start of the year's first major by nearly three hours, rainy and gusty conditions would not have favoured Woods, but by the time he headed out in the afternoon with Max Homa and Jason Day the sun had returned with the heat.

The former world number one got his round off to the best possible start with a birdie at the first hole, something he had only done once before in 1999.

"I don't remember the other time," said Woods.

"I hit a nice three-wood off of one, hit a nice little eight-iron in there about 10, 12 feet and made the putt."

Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters after posting a seven-under 65 in the opening round.

