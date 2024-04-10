McIlroy preaching patience ahead of Grand Slam bid at Masters

Rory McIlroy will make his 10th attempt at completing a career Grand Slam this week at the Masters where the Northern Irishman promises to take a more patient approach on a course where an aggressive strategy has cost him dearly.

McIlroy was only on the Augusta National Golf Club property for 30 minutes on Tuesday before meeting reporters where he was asked how he can keep his burning desire to win a Masters from becoming so big it becomes an obstacle.

“I would say not trying to win it from the first tee shot. I think that's something that I've tried to learn. It's a 72-hole golf tournament,” McIlroy said.

“This golf course gets you to chase things a little more than other golf courses, if you make a bogey or if you get yourself out of position, because it always tempts you to do something you think you can do.

“And I'm pretty confident in my golf game. I think I can do most things, but sometimes you just have to take the conservative route and be a little more disciplined and patient.”

Should McIlroy need further proof the Masters is not won or lost on the first hole, he need only look back to last year when Jon Rahm four-putted his opening hole for a double-bogey but still went on to slip into a Green Jacket.