Sport

Women’s revolution of swimming is complete with Tatjana at the helm

14 April 2024 - 10:54
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Tatjana Smith has spearheaded a revolution of women’s swimming in South Africa, underlining her class with magnificent swims in her three breaststroke events at the national championships in Gqeberha that ended on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith shines in 100m final then says she was nursing injury Sport
  2. ‘Definitely’ a different Kaizer Chiefs coach next season: Kaizer Jnr Soccer
  3. Ultra marathon queen Steyn wins fifth-successive Two Oceans, Khonkhobe reigns ... Sport
  4. Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis Soccer
  5. Pirates in the semis after beating AmaZulu 4-2 Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial