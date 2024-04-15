Blast from the past: Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener produce late onslaught against Australia
Today in SA sport history: April 16
15 April 2024 - 21:24
1960 — Gert Potgieter celebrates his 23rd birthday in style by breaking his own 440-yard hurdles world record at the South African championships in Bloemfontein, clocking 49.3 sec. His previous mark from 1958 had been 49.7, but it was unofficial. Converted into metres it would have equated to 49-flat, quicker than American Glenn Davis’ 400m hurdles record of 49.2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.