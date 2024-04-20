With Gardeo Isaacs finishing third in 45.33, South African could have a dangerous 4x400m relay once they include a form Van Niekerk.
Perhaps there’s also a mixed-gender 4x400m to be made.
Shirley Nekhubui took the women’s 200m and 400m titles just an hour apart, going 51.77 in the one lap race.
Glenrose Xaba won the women’s 10,000m by more than three minutes to claim the double along with the 5,000m crown she took earlier in the competition.
With the race starting at 2.30pm it turned out to be hard work in oppressive heat, with two of the six starters failing to finish.
It was Xaba’s seventh 10,000m title — her 12th overall when including two 10km road and two half marathons triumphs — but the first time she had run the 25-lapper under full force of the sun.
“That’s why it was so difficult for me,” she said, adding she had wanted to go under 32 minutes but pulled back with 3,000m to go to finish in 32:56.29. “It was very hard to maintain the pace.”
Adriaan Wildschutt won the men’s 5,000m in 13:30.38.
Athletics
Wayde van Niekerk downed in 200 shootout by big Benjamin Richardson
Image: Backpagepix.com
A new star rose under the blistering sun at Msunduzi Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday as Benjamin Richardson beat legendary Wayde van Niekerk to claim the national 200m crown.
Richardson, a multiple world under-20 championship medallist, even slowed up before clocking 20.16sec, which also qualified him automatically for the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year.
Lythe Pillay qualified in the men’s 400m later in the afternoon, becoming the second-fastest South African in the one lap as he crossed the line in 44.31sec. Only Van Niekerk, who focused on the 200m at this meet, has gone faster.
Van Niekerk was second in the 200m in 20.31, and while that may seem far behind, it was his fastest time in this event since returning from a terrible knee injury in 2017.
His previous best time came at the 2021 nationals when he won in 20.38 with Richardson a distant second.
“I knew Benjamin is the favourite,” said US-based Van Niekerk, who after the race spent time with fans, posing for photographs and signing autographs.
“He works for this every day and it’s always exciting to see the gents grow … I’m really happy for him. We have a good relationship. He comes to me quite a lot for advice.”
Van Niekerk believed Richardson had the ability to go all the way.
“Between him and I, we have a [bet] and the only way he wins this deal is if he brings back medals [from the Olympics]. I believe that he has the ability.”
Van Niekerk, the Rio 2016 Olympic 400m champion, identified areas he needed to improve. “There’s still definitely work that needs to be done on my side. Some sharpening up, some strengthening, some fitness.”
Richardson might have gone sub-20 had he not slowed down some 20 metres before the finish, and although coach Paul Gorries wasn’t entirely happy about that, the sprinter didn’t mind.
“I’m more happy about the moment … and that I got my qualifier because it took so much effort.”
“I remember the day he beat me in 2021 and it shows that through time things can change … I'm grateful for everything that’s happened, the trials and tribulations,” he said, adding he was keen to also qualify in the 100m.
Richardson and Pillay took to four the number of athletes to achieve automatic Olympic qualifying standards at these championships. In all 17 athletes have booked tickets since the international qualifying window opened in late 2022.
Pillay won the men’s 400m by a large margin, yet second-placed Zakithi Nene clocked 44.80, also inside the qualifying time, although he had already achieved it last year.
Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image
With Gardeo Isaacs finishing third in 45.33, South African could have a dangerous 4x400m relay once they include a form Van Niekerk.
Perhaps there’s also a mixed-gender 4x400m to be made.
Shirley Nekhubui took the women’s 200m and 400m titles just an hour apart, going 51.77 in the one lap race.
Glenrose Xaba won the women’s 10,000m by more than three minutes to claim the double along with the 5,000m crown she took earlier in the competition.
With the race starting at 2.30pm it turned out to be hard work in oppressive heat, with two of the six starters failing to finish.
It was Xaba’s seventh 10,000m title — her 12th overall when including two 10km road and two half marathons triumphs — but the first time she had run the 25-lapper under full force of the sun.
“That’s why it was so difficult for me,” she said, adding she had wanted to go under 32 minutes but pulled back with 3,000m to go to finish in 32:56.29. “It was very hard to maintain the pace.”
Adriaan Wildschutt won the men’s 5,000m in 13:30.38.
READ MORE
Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs
Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg
Akani Simbine on track to run SA's first sub-10 100m below 1,000m
Athletic evolution will soon eclipse South Africa’s sprint revolution
How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris Olympics?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos