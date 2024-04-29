Chinese swimmers send Paris warning amid doping furore

As the global sporting community reacted with shock to a mass doping case in China, the East Asian nation's swimmers shrugged off the furore at Olympic trials to post a series of eye-catching times in the lead-up to Paris.

China has yet to confirm its squad for the July 26 to August 11 Games but the Shenzhen trials showed the team will have enough medal threats to give swimming powers the US and Australia food for thought.

Teenage sensation Pan Zhanle took seven gold medals from the trials that finished over the weekend, claiming the 100m freestyle in a sizzling 46.97 seconds, 0.17 seconds off his world record (46.80) set at the World Championships in Doha in February.

Pan's emergence has lifted China's already-strong prospects for gold in both the men's and mixed medley relay events, where they will boast men's breaststroke weapon Qin Haiyang and women's Olympic 200m butterfly champion Zhang Yufei.