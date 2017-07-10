Russell Domingo left this safe space in pain on Sunday and made his way home for the funeral of his mother‚ who has died in the wake of a car accident last month.

To be reminded that there are bigger‚ more important things in the world than mere cricket should serve as a sobering jolt for the South Africans.

So they were shot out for 119 in their second innings and lost the Lord’s test by 211 runs.

So what?

So they will have to find a way to perform better in the second test‚ which starts in Nottingham on Friday.

And if they don’t? Will it matter?

Not a jot.

Cricket is not about life and death. Should we forget that‚ we have life and death themselves to keep it real.

But someone will mark out a run-up at Trent Bridge on Friday and someone else will face the first ball‚ and cricket will go on even though life will seem to stand as still as death.

These truths are as inescapable as the fact that South Africa will have to deal with from the disappointment of what happened at Lord’s efficiently if they are to not go 2-0 down.

And that on a tour that has already seen them lose the one-day and T20 series and embarrass themselves in the Champions Trophy.

“It’s really important that after this test we don't fall into a mental hangover [for] the tour we have had so far‚” Du Plessis said.

“That will be one of my most important jobs and the senior players this week: how to make sure we stay well away from that and focus on the next test match.”

Du Plessis will reclaim the captaincy from Dean Elgar‚ who is the kind of decent man who will beat himself up for what happened under his watch.

Someone is going to have to tell him not to‚ not least because he is a crucial cog in a batting line-up that needs to find a way out of the miasma of mediocrity they have descended into.