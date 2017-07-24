Three South Africans walk into a dressingroom …

That’s not a joke — it’s how many members of Dane van Niekerk’s squad have been named in the International Cricket Council’s team of the 2017 World Cup.

Van Niekerk herself was among them‚ along with Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt.

England‚ who beat India by nine runs in a white-knuckle final at Lord’s on Sunday‚ have four players in the side and another on the bench. Three Indian players were named.

Leg spinner Van Niekerk was the tournament’s leading bowler with 15 scalps at an average of 10.00‚ an economy rate of 3.46 and a strike rate of 17.3.

Fast bowler Kapp was second to Van Niekerk among the leading wicket-takers with 13.

Opening batter Wolvaardt‚ who turned 18 in April‚ scored 324 runs at an average of 64.80.

South Africa played exciting cricket and gained legions of supporters among neutrals.

They won four of their seven matches and lost two‚ and reached the semi-finals — where they went down to England by two wickets in a nail-biter.

ICC team of the 2017 World Cup:

Tamsin Beaumont (England)‚ Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)‚ Mithali Raj (captain‚ India)‚ Ellyse Perry (Australia)‚ Sarah Taylor (England)‚ Harmanpreet Kaur (India)‚ Deepti Sharma (India)‚ Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)‚ Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)‚ Anya Shrubsole (England)‚ Alex Hartley (England). 12th: Natalie Sciver (England).

- TimesLIVE