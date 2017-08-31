Proteas get the blues

The Proteas' new coach might as well be Otis Redding.

At least that is how detached, in a generational sense, some of the younger Proteas are from the 48-year-old who has replaced Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson.

Gibson was yesterday officially confirmed as the new coach though news of his appointment had long been known.

Still, for players like 22-year-old quick Kagiso Rabada, the new coach may as well be a member of the Gibson brothers.

"I actually haven't seen him play or worked with him. I hear he is nice to work with and I hear he was a good bowler," Rabada offered yesterday when asked about the Bajan.

"There are a lot of things being said about him. A lot of good things. Hopefully he can make a good impact on the team."

Rabada, though, was clearer about what he expects from the national coach.

"Someone who understands the game. Someone who passes his learning on to you. I hope the team learns quickly and wins trophies, etc."

Gibson, the strapping former fast bowler who played in two Tests for the West Indies, may, however, help elevate Rabada to even loftier levels.

His impact has been keenly felt in the England attack across two stints as bowling coach.

"I guess right now it is just a new and open-minded beginning," said Rabada.

Domingo's demise had been mooted for a while and the defeats across all formats in England proved the last straw.

Rabada seemed a little cagey about the turn of events.

"I'm not sure if it was needed because I think we were doing well," Rabada said.