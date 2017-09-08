Costly start to cricket 'circus'

The T20 Global League (T20GL) has yet to see the light of day-night but it is already costing millions in losses.

South Africa's bid to join the made-for-television T20 circus that has swept the world game and created a rich stream of revenue, is due to be played in November and December.

But Cricket SA's latest annual report notes that "during the period under review T20GL generated revenue of R1.2-million and incurred expenses of R4.5-million with a net loss of R3.3-million."

That is not news to T20GL team owners, who have been told previously that the tournament would take time to turn a profit.

But they will be keen to know how long, considering they will likely spend around R100-million a year on running each of their franchises.

It won't help answer that question that, less than two months before the first ball is due to be bowled in the T20GL, CSA and Supersport would seem to be in the throes of a significant difference of opinion over the broadcast rights.