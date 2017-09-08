Cricket

Costly start to cricket 'circus'

08 September 2017 - 07:35 By TELFORD VICE
KNIGHT RIDERS: Cape Town Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis, left, with CEO Venky Mysore, centre, and captain JP Duminy.
KNIGHT RIDERS: Cape Town Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis, left, with CEO Venky Mysore, centre, and captain JP Duminy.
Image: BackpagePix

The T20 Global League (T20GL) has yet to see the light of day-night but it is already costing millions in losses.

South Africa's bid to join the made-for-television T20 circus that has swept the world game and created a rich stream of revenue, is due to be played in November and December.

But Cricket SA's latest annual report notes that "during the period under review T20GL generated revenue of R1.2-million and incurred expenses of R4.5-million with a net loss of R3.3-million."

That is not news to T20GL team owners, who have been told previously that the tournament would take time to turn a profit.

But they will be keen to know how long, considering they will likely spend around R100-million a year on running each of their franchises.

It won't help answer that question that, less than two months before the first ball is due to be bowled in the T20GL, CSA and Supersport would seem to be in the throes of a significant difference of opinion over the broadcast rights.

Most read

  1. Pirates coach ‘Micho’ excited to work with highly-rated teenager Forster Soccer
  2. Former Force coach Wessels expects 'a helluva game' between Wallabies and Boks Rugby
  3. US Open semifinalist Anderson wants to inspire new generation of SA tennis ... Sport
  4. Brockie in line for SuperSport return against Maritzburg in MTN8 semi Soccer
  5. Venus Williams not going anywhere despite US Open defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc through the Caribbean
Smelly socks, cats and bananas: Lyrics from Lady Zamar's funny song
X