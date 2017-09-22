Aiden Markram’s remaining days as an unknown quantity at the highest level are numbered. And that number is three.

Four days from now‚ on Tuesday‚ the opening batsman will make his test debut against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom‚ a decision that was made in the press and in public discourse long before the selectors confirmed it on Friday.

“Aiden has been knocking on the door for some time now‚” a Cricket South Africa release quoted selection convenor Linda Zondi as saying.

“He gained valuable insight into the Proteas team culture during the tour of England (this winter) and he has shown maturity beyond his years‚ having captained South Africa to victory in the (2014) Under-19 World Cup and as captain of the South Africa A four-day side.”