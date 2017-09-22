Proteas selectors confirm popular choice of Markram
Aiden Markram’s remaining days as an unknown quantity at the highest level are numbered. And that number is three.
Four days from now‚ on Tuesday‚ the opening batsman will make his test debut against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom‚ a decision that was made in the press and in public discourse long before the selectors confirmed it on Friday.
“Aiden has been knocking on the door for some time now‚” a Cricket South Africa release quoted selection convenor Linda Zondi as saying.
“He gained valuable insight into the Proteas team culture during the tour of England (this winter) and he has shown maturity beyond his years‚ having captained South Africa to victory in the (2014) Under-19 World Cup and as captain of the South Africa A four-day side.”
Markram‚ 22‚ is South Africa’s latest attempt to find a steady opening partner for Dean Elgar.
In 41 innings since Alviro Petersen’s retirement in January 2015‚ Elgar has been accompanied to the crease by Stiaan van Zyl‚ Stephen Cook‚ Heino Kuhn‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander.
The only other uncapped player in the squad of 13 is allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo‚ who has shown great promise in his 17 one-day internationals and seven T20s.
Another allrounder‚ Wayne Parnell‚ has been recalled pending a fitness test. Wiaan Mulder is in the mix as cover in case Parnell doesn’t crack the doctors’ nod.
Parnell played the last of his five tests in January 2010‚ but with Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Chris Morris all injured he has won another opportunity.
South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Dean Elgar‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ Morne Morkel‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Wayne Parnell‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Kagiso Rabada.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE