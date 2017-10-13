There will be lights‚ cameras and action at St George’s Park on December 26 — the suits have smiled on Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) idea of a four-day‚ day/night Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

The nod was cracked — on a trial basis — at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Auckland this week‚ where approval for Test and one-day leagues was also granted.

“Our priority was to develop an international cricket structure that gave context and meaning across international cricket and particularly in the test arena‚” ICC chief executive David Richardson was quoted as saying in a release.

“This has been delivered and every Test in the new League will be a five-day test format.

“However throughout the discussions about the future of test cricket it became clear that whilst context is crucial we must also consider alternatives and trial initiatives that may support the future viability of test cricket.

“The (four-day) trial is exactly that‚ a trial‚ just in the same way day-night Tests and technology have been trialed by members.

“Four-day tests will also provide the new test-playing countries (Afghanistan and Ireland) with more opportunities to play the longer version of the game against more experienced opponents‚ which‚ in turn‚ will help them to hone their skills and close the gap with the top-nine ranked teams.”