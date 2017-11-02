'Frylinck must fight for spot'

Coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins all-rounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month's CSA T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the Proteas side for the limited overs series against India in January.

Gibson said he hoped his decision to hand a debut to Frylinck at the ripe age of 33 would serve as a message to all high-performance cricketers in the country.

The Proteas coach said regardless of age, form would be rewarded and players should use the T20 Challenge to impress the selectors.

"Robbie Frylinck made his debut in the T20s at the age of 33. There is a message in that to every young or any high-performing cricketer in the country," said Gibson.

"When I asked around the country everybody said he was one of the best."

Gibson, who will double up as bowling coach during his two-year tenure at the helm, said he hoped to see what an experienced player like Frylinck would bring to the team.

"People will say he was 33 but the youngsters who have come in do not have that experience. "You want to have a look at young guys but you also want to see what the experienced guys can bring to the table.

"He did well over the two T20 games in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.

"The ball is now in his court."