Australia rally late to restrict England

Australia fought back with two late wickets to restrict England to 196 for four and leave the Ashes series-opener in Brisbane delicately poised on Thursday after the tourists’ unheralded batsmen threatened to dominate an intriguing first day.

Ashes debutants Mark Stoneman and James Vince had frustrated Australia’s vaunted pace attack with a 125-run partnership on a slow Gabba wicket but seamer Pat Cummins hauled the home side back in the game.

The young paceman bowled Stoneman for 53 in the last over before tea then returned to capture England captain Joe Root lbw for 15, leaving Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan to negotiate a nervy finish to stumps.

Spinner Nathan Lyon denied Vince a potentially career-defining century with a brilliant piece of fielding, running him out for 83 after nearly four hours of pain-staking graft.Malan was 28 not out and Moeen on 13, with both sides having fought hard after Root won the toss and sent his team into bat.

England would have been buoyed by the performance of rookies Vince and Stoneman but tempered by the disappointment that neither could go on to make bigger scores.Stoneman was bowled four balls short of the relief of tea, while Vince was out making a needless dash for a single.

Vince’s wicket seemed like a turning point and though Root dug in for 50 balls, he was out lbw by a scorching delivery from Cummins, the wicket awarded after home captain Steve Smith demanded a review of Marais Erasmus’s not out decision.

Cummins greeted Moeen with a short ball that hammered into his upper body. Unperturbed, the all-rounder drove Cummins for four and casually despatched Lyon for six with a slog sweep over deep midwicket a few overs later.

Australia lost a review trying to remove Malan lbw in the last over before play was halted due to poor light.