Titans pair put lid on T20 hitters

Nine games into this season's franchise T20 competition and the most economical bowlers among those who have sent down at least six overs are...?

Not Jon-Jon Smuts, who was last season's leader in this category. Nor Andrew Birch. Aaron Phangiso? No.

Titans' twosome Albie Morkel and Aiden Markram are who you are looking for.

That's right: a 36-year-old journeyman with 302 T20s on the clock and a part-time offspinner who is destined to be far more illustriously remembered for his batting.

Morkel has begrudged runs at 4.66 to the over and Markram at 5.12.

Morkel has bowled six overs and Markram eight.

But of the 46 players who have turned an arm over going into yesterday's match between the Dolphins and the Warriors at Kingsmead only six have had 10 or more overs.

Last season Morkel finished the tournament with at least 20 overs under his belt by banking an economy rate of 6.70.

None of which came as news to Dolphins coach Grant Morgan.

"The Lions tried to smack Albie but they lost wickets; batsmen are just not getting hold of him.

"Markram was part of a collapse against the Warriors. He's a nifty, crafty guy.

"No one's surprised Albie does well; he's a hell of a player. He probably prefers batting, so bowling is just something he does well," Morgan said.