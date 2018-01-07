Rain prevents play at Newlands
07 January 2018 - 13:08
Rain prevented play before lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday.
South Africa were 65/2 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday‚ a lead of 142.
The weather is due to clear at 2pm‚ and when it does mopping up operations can begin.
