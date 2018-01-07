Cricket

Rain prevents play at Newlands

07 January 2018 - 13:08 By Telford Vice at Newlands
General view during day 3 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at PPC Newlands on January 07, 2018 in Cape Town.
General view during day 3 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at PPC Newlands on January 07, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Rain prevented play before lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday.

South Africa were 65/2 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday‚ a lead of 142.

The weather is due to clear at 2pm‚ and when it does mopping up operations can begin.

Steyn could be out for six weeks with heel injury

Dale Steyn could be sidelined for up to six weeks after injuring a heel in the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Saturday.
Sport
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Baroka coach Thobejane shrugs off loss of Ntshangase to Chiefs Soccer
  2. Rain prevents play at Newlands Cricket
  3. Davids warns his players to guard against complacency Soccer
  4. Steyn could be out for six weeks with heel injury Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X