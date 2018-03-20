With the chance to play in the group phase of the CAF Champions League now gone after their weekend loss to Angolan champions Premeiro de Agosto‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is looking at the tough task of ensuring they finish inside the top eight in the Premiership.

Motivated by being chosen as Absa Premiership coach of the Month for February alongside his striker Lehlononolo Majoro‚ who won the Player of the Month award for the same month‚ Hunt said they will have to be ready to fight for one of the top eight slots.

“I think we can still end up way up in the league. There are still a number of games to play‚” said Hunt.

“We were out of the league run and out of the Nedbank and this (Champions League) was a great opportunity for us to have another go at another area.”

Now that the club has dropped to the last 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup‚ Hunt said the focus will be to maintain their position in the league while waiting for the club to indicate their ambitions in the Confed Cup.

Wits last seven matches could prove to be a daunting task though as they only have two homes matches left against Polokwane City (April 4) and AmaZulu FC (April 28).

Hunt’s team will resume their league matches against Maritzburg United on April 3 before meeting Ajax Cape Town‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars in other away matches.

“Its’ going to be hell of a task with all those away matches but the key will be to have as many players available‚” said Hunt who has always lamented the availability of his players in matches they struggled to win in what was their attempt to defend the league title they won for the first time last season.