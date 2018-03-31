Strange scenes unfolded at the Wanderers on Friday‚ the like of which have not been seen for weeks.

Eighty-eight overs were bowled and 313 runs scored‚ 132 of them in fours‚ a dozen in sixes. Six wickets fell‚ five of them to catches‚ another leg-before.

The day’s play was watched by 17 023 spectators‚ the biggest crowd of the series‚ who would have been forgiven for thinking they were watching a game and nothing more.

They should have known that they weren’t early in the piece‚ when the unnecessary playing of national anthems (where’s the war?) was followed by the unheard of shaking of hands by the opposing teams.

Before the game? Since when?

Once play got going there were no altercations on staircases‚ no shoulder charges‚ no instances of ball-tampering — that were exposed‚ anyway — and no significantly bad behaviour in the stands‚ wife-bashing included.