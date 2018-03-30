The Aiden Markram’s star continues to shine brightly. He registered his fourth Test century during the second session of the first day against Australia at the Bullring on Friday afternoon to further enhance his growing reputation as one of the best young batsmen in the world.

The special moment arrived in the 49.1st over when he tucked away Nathan Lyon behind square on the on-side for a single and in the process also clocked his second hundred in this series that has been dominated by Australia’s ball-tempering scandal.

Markram‚ who made his debut in September last year and he is playing in his 10th test match‚ has scored centuries against Bangladesh‚ Zimbabwe and two against Australia‚ which puts him up as one of the favourites to be named the player of the series.

It is also worth noting that 23-year-old Markram‚ has already‚ in his short career‚ been dismissed twice in the 90s‚ on his debut against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom last year and against India in Centurion earlier this year.

When the umpires called for tea‚ South Africa were firm in control with a score of 177/2 after 55 overs with Markram having scored a delightful knock of 111 off 174‚ which includes 12 boundaries and one maximum‚ and De Villiers on 8 off 29.

De Villiers has gone past 2000 Test runs against Australia.

South Africa lost one wicket in the session when Hashim Amla got a thick edge to second slip where he was caught by Peter Handscomb from the bowling of Pat Cummins on 27 as he once again failed to convert a promising start.

Before he returned back to the pavilion for the arrival of crowd favourite De Villiers‚ Amla‚ who went past 1000 test runs at the Wanderers‚ had put together helpful partnership of 89 runs with opener Markram.

In the first session‚ South Africa lost only Dean Elgar for 19 runs after his leading edge was easily caught by debutant Chadd Sayers at mid-on from the bowling of Nathan Lyon but the pair scored 88 runs in 28 overs.

South Africa went to the lunch break sitting on a promising 88/1 after 28 overs with Markram on 53 off 92 balls and Amla on 13 off 29.