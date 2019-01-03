Dale Steyn has rich praise for four-wicket Duanne Olivier

Duanne Olivier could bowl a beach ball and find the edge of an opposing bat.

That would sound like hyperbole in the extreme if it didn’t come out of the mouth of South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker Dale Steyn.

Olivier built on his man-of-the-match performance from the first Test and took 4/48 as Pakistan were reduced to 177 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test here on Thursday. South Africa had reached 123/2 in reply at stumps.

Steyn had rich praise for Olivier‚ as well as the rest of the attack which has helped make South Africa is difficult a proposition on home soil.

“It has everything‚” he said about the attack. “It has pace. 'KG' [Kagiso Rabada] has great pace‚ you have Vernon [Philander] who has incredible skill and he is relentless because he is going to stay there the whole day.

“I’ve played a fair amount of cricket and I bring a bit of calm and composure when things are getting out of hand.