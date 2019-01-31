Cricket

Two more chances for SA to be World Cup ready

31 January 2019 - 15:52 By Telford Vice
Shoaib Malik of Pakistan and Faf du Plessis of South Africa pose with Trophy during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour at PPC Newlands on January 29, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa will have two more opportunities to prepare for the World Cup — and in English conditions.

Faf du Plessis’s side completed a series of five one-day internationals against Pakistan at Newlands on Wednesday‚ and they will play five more against Sri Lanka in March in another home rubber.

But success at the World Cup will mean‚ in part‚ coming to terms with conditions in England.

So the warmup games South Africa will play against the Lankans in Cardiff on May 24 and West Indies in Bristol two days later represent valuable opportunities to hit the ground running.

That’s vital considering the South Africans will line up at the Oval four days after that to take on England‚ who along with India are favourites to win the World Cup‚ in the tournament opener.

As World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy was quoted as saying in an International Cricket Council statement announcing the fixtures: “it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer”.

Feel it; it’s almost here.

