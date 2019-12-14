Cricket

BREAKING | Mark Boucher named Proteas team director

14 December 2019 - 15:03 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU
Mark Boucher has been named team director of the Proteas.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Titans coach and former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was confirmed as the full-time Proteas team director at a Cricket South Africa (CSA) media conference in Cape Town on Saturday.

Boucher, who played for the Proteas in all formats between 1997 and 2012, will assume the role until the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Linda Zondi set for return as Proteas' chief selector

Linda Zondi is set to return as the Proteas convenor of selectors, albeit on a temporary basis.
Enoch Nkwe, who is the Highveld Lions head coach, will be Boucher's full-time assistant while Linda Zondi returns as the interim convener of selectors.

The three, along with Test captain Faf du Plessis, will form the selection committee that will pick the Test squad.

The first Test squad will be announced on Monday and will assemble on December 18 ahead of the England v South Africa A game that will take place in Benoni and the first Test starting on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

This is a developing story.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith confirmed as Cricket SA's director of cricket

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was finally confirmed as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket on Wednesday afternoon but will assume the ...
Acting Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul to hold urgent discussions with sponsors

Acting Cricket SA (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul intends to hold urgent discussions with sponsors‚ including Standard Bank‚ in a bid to reassure ...
