De Kock rallies Proteas for series win in PinkDay ODI

The fact that South Africa weren’t able to get a full game in against England because of the weather on Friday is of little concern to Proteas ODI skipper Quinton de Kock ahead of Sunday’s third and final ODI at the Wanderers.

With the clouds opening up on Friday and Saturday, the weather is set to have a say in the same way it did in Durban on Friday.

Having lost the toss at Kingsmead, South Africa were put into bat and made 71/2 in 11.2 overs before the rain had the final say.

SA can’t lose the series now, but De Kock wants to win his first ODI series as captain and he wants to do it the right way.

“We’re not really thinking about that. We just want to get another win and get the series win. If we lose, that’s not quite the way we want to get things done so we’re going to try and push for the win,” De Kock said.

“It was disappointing we couldn’t get a full-on game but in saying that, we’ve got a very big game in that it’s the PinkDay ODI. Hopefully we can finish off with a win and get the series win.”

The PinkDay occasion isn’t lost on De Kock, even though the weather may threaten the spectacle. De Kock has had good and bad times in the PinkDay ODI, which is sold out.

It could be one of his first red-letter days as an international captain if there’s enough play to force a positive result for his team.

The charity-building occasion of the day though wasn’t lost on De Kock.

“It’s a big day for the team and its one of the games that we look forward to at this time of the year. We are representing quite a big thing and we’re itching to get out on the park and do our bit for the day,” De Kock said.

“It’s PinkDay and one of the biggest days of the year in our calendar at home. Everybody is going to dress up in pink. The guy’s bat stickers will probably be in pink and all the clothes will be pink and will be out there for charity.”

England are already looking ahead to October’s T20 World Cup in Australia and their World Cup defence in India in three years’ time in terms of how they’re juggling their playing resources.

Their captain Eoin Morgan understood there’s a series to salvage, but the bigger development picture isn’t lost on him.

“It won’t be about picking the strongest team and it’ll be about looking ahead. We are obviously trying to win the game, but we need to see what we can get from the game. It’s a one-day series where the outcome isn’t primarily based on results,” Morgan said.