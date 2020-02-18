Batting high priest Michael Hussey believes the sheer expanse of the Australian outfields will give the hosts a distinct advantage in the ICC T20 World Cup starting in October.

Hussey‚ who has been roped into the Australian T20 set-up with particular focus on helping refine the middle order‚ says working out strategies that maximise scoring potential on the bigger outfields will be crucial in the tournament.

“Definitely‚” he said when asked if visiting teams may struggle clearing outfields that are an agoraphobic’s nightmare.

“It’s like going anywhere. You have to adapt to the conditions.

"There might be different ways of scoring 10‚ 12 runs an over. The running between the wickets is a focus in our team. That is something this team prides itself on particularly Davey (David Warner) and Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell when he is playing.

“Without doubt it will be a point of difference for the teams. We don’t want to give too much away ahead of the World Cup‚” he said with a wry smile.

Of more immediate concern for Hussey and Co is the three-match series against SA starting in Johannesburg on Friday night.

SA may come off a series defeat to England but Hussey believes the rigours of that series would have battle-hardened the hosts.

“This is going to be a tough challenge. SA are a very good team.

"They are coming off some really tough cricket against England in their home conditions. I think it is going to be a wonderful series.

"They are two very good teams. A must-watch I think‚” said Hussey a late blooming middle order batsman of enduring quality in the Aussie Test team between 2005 and 2013.

The opening clash at the Wanderers should be a swashbuckling affair before the white ball circus packs for Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Hussey believes the variables between the Wanderers and the coastal venues aren’t distinct enough to warrant a major revision of their strategies.

While the surfaces to varying degrees will be susceptible to spin‚ Hussey says the spinners involved can turn the game anywhere.

“I’m not a selector‚" he said.

"There will be a lot of discussion around it. The spinners may be more effective down there but if you have world class spinners it doesn’t really matter.

"I’ve been watching (Tabraiz) Shamsi a lot and he’s pretty darn good in any conditions. We’ve got Adam Zampa who I think has done a wonderful job in the last two years.”

‘Mr Cricket’‚ as Hussey was known in his playing days‚ is fresh into his stint with the Australian team and he looked beat on Tuesday.

He’d been doing throw downs in the Wanderers nets to captain Aaron Finch in 31 degree heat and even the man who appeared a picture of vitality throughout his career looked like he’d been batting for three days in the heat and humidity of Brisbane or Chattogram.

“I’m not entirely sure what my title is - mentor‚ batting coach whatever‚ but I don’t really mind. I just want to help out as much as I can and throw a lot of balls.

“I’m hoping to stay involved in the T20 team leading up and through the World Cup. There is a lot of excitement around the team and the World Cup on pour doorstep and it is not far away.”