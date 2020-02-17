The talking will continue‚ and no doubt too the speculation.

Amid strong suggestions of his impending inclusion in the South African squad in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup later this year‚ on Monday AB de Villiers’ name remained absent from the squad list to play Australia.

South Africa take on Australia in three T20s starting at the Wanderers on Friday and despite coach Mark Boucher admitting to having had talks with De Villiers‚ the batting star’s self-imposed exile look set to continue.

His return could have energised a squad that lost the recent Test and T20 series against England but there will‚ however‚ be a return for Faf du Plessis as well as fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje also returns to the national team.

All three last saw action in the Test series defeat to England. Although SA lost the recent T20 series against the same opposition‚ independent selector Linda Zondi is not about to despair.

“The T20 series may not have been won but it was really pleasing to see our batting unit play so well‚” said Zondi.

“They showed a lot of aggression‚ particularly upfront‚ in every match which set a good foundation for the rest of the line-up to follow.

"The very exciting bursts of cricket that we were served up bode very well for the future‚ especially in the short term as we begin our hunt in earnest for the T20 World Cup squad.”