SA, India will progress if Women’s Twenty20 World Cup semifinals are washed out

Australia’s hopes of retaining the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in a blockbuster final on Sunday could fall foul of the Sydney weather, with heavy rain threatening to wash out Thursday’s semifinals.

A shock loss to India in their tournament opener means Australia finished second in Group A, so would be knocked out by Group B winners SA if their semifinal clash at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was not completed.

Unbeaten India take on England in the first of Thursday’s semifinals at the SCG and would progress to Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) if a minimum of 10 overs a side were not possible because of the weather.

Cricket Australia (CA) spoke to the International Cricket Council about the possibility of moving the matches to a reserve day, but was told it was not possible under tournament rules, CA chief Kevin Roberts said.

“It’s not part of the playing conditions and we respect that,” Roberts told Melbourne’s SEN radio on Wednesday.

Stormy weather is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology throughout Thursday at the SCG, with the chance of rain in the evening, when Australia are scheduled to take on the South Africans, ranging from 50% to 70%.