The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed for Covid-19 substitutes to be used in Test matches in the event a participant shows symptoms of the dreaded respiratory disease.

In a press release‚ the ICC said the match referee will be able to approve a substitute under the same guidelines that govern concussion substitutes.

This is an important development considering that Test cricket is set to resume in the United Kingdom as the West Indies will be engaging England in a three-match Wisden Trophy Test series.

The first Test will start on July 8 in Southampton‚ but the West Indies are already on the in England, where they will be in a bio-secure environment. A bus carrying the West Indies was pictured pulling in at Old Trafford on Tuesday.