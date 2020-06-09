Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) efforts to restore confidence in key stakeholders‚ including the players’ union and sponsors‚ took a step backwards this week after the organisation’s governance controls again came into question following failure to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe.

The embattled CSA continues to operate with an acting accounting officer‚ Dr Jacques Faul‚ who was roped in for the top job in December last year a day after Moroe was put on precautionary suspension over “allegations of misconduct”.

The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca)‚ the country’s influential players’ union‚ on Monday came out with guns blazing in a statement criticising CSA for its failure to conclude Moroe’s suspension.

The union berated CSA for its inaction and accused the governing body of a "lack of will" to conclude Moroe’s suspension with full pay‚ which has cost the organisation just over R2m.