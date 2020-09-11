Cricket

Cricket South Africa seeks legal advice after Sascoc sought to intervene in their affairs

11 September 2020 - 11:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are seeking legal advice after South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) this week sought to intervene in their affairs.

On Thursday‚ Sascoc asked CSA’s board to step aside from its duties in a three-page‚ 10-point letter that was also addressed to the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa and Sports portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane.

Sascoc cited CSA’s multiple governance lapses‚ the litany of resignations and dismissals alongside their reticence with regards to the releasing of the forensic report that can only be viewed if Member’s Council members sign a Non-Disclosure form.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (SASCOC) communication pertaining to various resolutions which SASCOC has passed in relation to CSA‚” said CSA in a statement that was released after midnight.

“CSA‚ including its members’ council‚ does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication.

“In addition‚ CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA. CSA does‚ however‚ commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket. The members’ council and the directors of the board of CSA will hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss critical matters‚” concluded CSA.

