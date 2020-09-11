Cricket South Africa (CSA) are seeking legal advice after South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) this week sought to intervene in their affairs.

On Thursday‚ Sascoc asked CSA’s board to step aside from its duties in a three-page‚ 10-point letter that was also addressed to the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa and Sports portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane.

Sascoc cited CSA’s multiple governance lapses‚ the litany of resignations and dismissals alongside their reticence with regards to the releasing of the forensic report that can only be viewed if Member’s Council members sign a Non-Disclosure form.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (SASCOC) communication pertaining to various resolutions which SASCOC has passed in relation to CSA‚” said CSA in a statement that was released after midnight.

“CSA‚ including its members’ council‚ does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication.