South Africa’s bowling came under intense scrutiny after England made light work of what should have been a tough chase in Tuesday’s third T20 at Newlands.

With Kagiso Rabada absent because of injury‚ more questions will be asked of SA’s bowling in the three-match ODI series that starts at Newlands on Friday.

England are clearly the best limited overs team in world cricket and while they’re still pursuing their rebuilding project‚ they’re still miles ahead of South Africa.

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt admitted that they’re going to miss Rabada‚ especially when it comes to dealing with England’s crack top-order.

Jason Roy may be struggling for runs and fluency‚ but he’s always a knock away from form while Jonny Bairstow‚ Joe Root and Eoin Morgan will be champing at the bit to sink their teeth into SA’s bowling.

“KG’s massive. He always strikes with the new ball. We speak a lot about being able to take wickets in the first powerplay and shift the pressure to the batting team. In saying that‚ it’s another opportunity for a youngster to put up their hand‚” Langeveldt said.