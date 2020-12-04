Cricket

Covid-19 strikes again - Proteas vs England ODI the latest casualty

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
04 December 2020 - 12:31
Dawid Malan of England and Lutho Sipamla of SA during the third KFC T20 international match at Newlands on December 1 2020. The ODI between SA and England on December 4 has been postponed after a Proteas player tested positive for Covid-19.
Dawid Malan of England and Lutho Sipamla of SA during the third KFC T20 international match at Newlands on December 1 2020. The ODI between SA and England on December 4 has been postponed after a Proteas player tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Covid-19 has struck again‚ scalping a big victim this time as the first one-day international (ODI) between SA and England that was supposed to take place at Newlands on Friday has been postponed.

The postponement came as a Proteas player tested positive for Covid-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

The positive test is the third Cricket SA has encountered in the bio-bubble after two players tested positive at the start of tour.

The match‚ scheduled for 1pm‚ was postponed an hour before the toss. The game has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday at Boland Park in Paarl‚ with the second and third ODIs taking place at Newlands on Monday and Wednesday.

READ MORE:

More questions to be asked of SA’s bowling in the three-match ODI series against England

South Africa’s bowling came under intense scrutiny after England made light work of what should have been a tough chase in Tuesday’s third T20 at ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Injured Rabada out of the three-match ODI series against England

The Proteas will have to navigate the three-match ODI series against England without the injured Kagiso Rabada.
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket SA's Dr Manjra lays bare the mental struggles the Proteas are facing in the bio-bubble

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra laid bare the mental struggles the players are facing in the bio-bubble ahead of ...
Sport
1 week ago

