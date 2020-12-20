Cricket

Fans, media mourn 'Great Indian Batting Collapse' in Adelaide

20 December 2020 - 11:21 By Reuters
A photo of India captain Virat Kohli with a lowered head was printed on the front page of the Times of India newspaper.
A photo of India captain Virat Kohli with a lowered head was printed on the front page of the Times of India newspaper.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

A cricket-mad India reacted with shock and disbelief on Sunday after Virat Kohli's men registered the country's lowest test innings score in the opening day-night contest against Australia in Adelaide.

More than the eight-wicket defeat inside three days, it was the spectacular meltdown of India's vaunted batting lineup in the second innings which dominated discussion in India.

A photo of Kohli with lowered head was printed on the front page of the Times of India newspaper, along with the 10 single-digit scores recorded by the Indian batsmen who were dismissed for 36.

"No this is not a phone number. It's the score of the Indian line-up (in order of dismissal) in the 2nd innings at Adelaide," the newspaper said.

Former test opener Virender Sehwag also listed the single-digit scores and suggested a cheeky way to banish the memory of this debacle.

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," he tweeted.

The Indian Express printed the photo of the manual scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval on its front page reflecting India's batting capitulation in the day-night test.

The daily called it a "Day & Nightmare Test" and devoted an entire page to mourn "The Great Indian Batting Collapse."

Fans on social media wondered how the India team, sponsored by a learning app, could fail a test.

Some former players were more sympathetic though.

"With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard..." tweeted batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

"That is the beauty of Test cricket. It's NEVER over till it's over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia!"

The four-test series continues with matches scheduled in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. 

MORE:

Dwaine Pretorius‚ Lutho Sipamla and Raynard van Tonder added to Proteas Test squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has included Dwaine Pretorius and uncapped Raynard van Tonder and Lutho Sipamla to the Proteas squad for the two-match ...
Sport
1 day ago

CSA confirms Covid-19 results of two Proteas players have returned positive

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that results of two unnamed members of the Proteas team have returned positive for Covid-19.
Sport
1 day ago

We could not put a foot wrong, surprised Cummins says after India rout

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins was pleasantly surprised by their fiery, flawless display of pace bowling which consigned India to a record low total ...
Sport
1 day ago

India skittled for record low score of 36

Josh Hazlewood took five for eight as Australia romped to an emphatic victory by eight wickets inside three days in the first Test at Adelaide Oval ...
Sport
13 hours ago

India dismiss Australia inside a day to lead in Adelaide

India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs on Friday to take a 53-run first-innings lead that looked highly unlikely in the first half hour of a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Motjeka Madisha’s grieving family break their silence Soccer
  2. Court rules Maradona’s body ‘must be conserved’ Soccer
  3. Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone ... Soccer
  4. I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer Sport
  5. Sundowns coach Mngqithi commends Ncikazi and Khenyeza for the job they’re doing ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X