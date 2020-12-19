India skittled for record low score of 36
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Josh Hazlewood took five for eight as Australia romped to an emphatic victory by eight wickets inside three days in the first Test at Adelaide Oval yesterday after skittling India for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket.
Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (4/21) turned a tight Test on its head in a devastating spell of pace bowling to open the third day of the day-night Test, ripping through the vaunted Indian batting lineup in less than two hours...
