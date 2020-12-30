Cricket

Beuran Hendricks gets Proteas recall for Wanderers Test

30 December 2020 - 14:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Beuran Hendricks during a training session at Eurolux Boland Park on December 3 2020 in Paarl.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Lions left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated in the SA Test squad for the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hendricks and Keegan Petersen were withdrawn from the squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion‚ which SA won by an innings and 45 runs on Tuesday.

The Proteas’ team management confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Hendricks successfully completed thorough Covid-19 and pre-BSE (bio-secure environment) entry protocols and joined the rest of the team on Tuesday evening.

The left-arm seamer will begin training with the team immediately ahead of the start of the second Test on Sunday.

In other team news‚ Migael Pretorius has been released from the BSE due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder.

Team management said on Wednesday afternoon that the bowler‚ who is the leading wicket taker in the four-day domestic series with 19 scalps from five matches‚ will go back to the Knights for rehabilitation.

SA are currently 1-0 up in the two match series.

Proteas Test Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain‚ Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Faf du Plessis (Titans)‚ Dean Elgar (Titans)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Titans)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Sarel Erwee (Dolphins)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Raynard van Tonder (Knights).

